Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Albireo Pharma worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 435.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALBO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $34.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $49.00.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,373.96% and a negative return on equity of 76.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

