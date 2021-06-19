Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In related news, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,114,293.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 12,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $433,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,061.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 298,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,127,456.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Alcoa by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. Alcoa has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $44.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.24 and a beta of 2.65.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

