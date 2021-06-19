Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) COO Sells $1,832,400.00 in Stock

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) COO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total transaction of $1,832,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Adam Tomasi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Adam Tomasi sold 2,487 shares of Allakos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $228,878.61.

On Friday, June 4th, Adam Tomasi sold 642 shares of Allakos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $57,946.92.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.79, for a total transaction of $1,955,800.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $2,155,400.00.

NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $91.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 0.92. Allakos Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.21.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.18). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 327.1% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 20,576 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Allakos by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Allakos by 7.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Allakos by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 317,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,457,000 after acquiring an additional 17,539 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Allakos in the fourth quarter worth $507,000. 72.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALLK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Allakos in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.25.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

