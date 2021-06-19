Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) COO Sells $1,832,400.00 in Stock

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) COO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total transaction of $1,832,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Adam Tomasi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 7th, Adam Tomasi sold 2,487 shares of Allakos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $228,878.61.
- On Friday, June 4th, Adam Tomasi sold 642 shares of Allakos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $57,946.92.
- On Tuesday, May 11th, Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.79, for a total transaction of $1,955,800.00.
- On Monday, April 12th, Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00.
- On Wednesday, April 14th, Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $2,155,400.00.
NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $91.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 0.92. Allakos Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.21.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 327.1% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 20,576 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Allakos by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Allakos by 7.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Allakos by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 317,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,457,000 after acquiring an additional 17,539 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Allakos in the fourth quarter worth $507,000. 72.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ALLK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Allakos in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.25.
About Allakos
Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.
