AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Short Interest Up 25.0% in May

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 13th total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 405,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AllianceBernstein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AB. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 387.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 15.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $43.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.59. AllianceBernstein has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $46.92.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $819.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.30 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.34%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

