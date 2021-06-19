Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stake in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Evolus were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Evolus during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Evolus by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist lowered shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evolus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.55.

Evolus stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. Evolus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $691.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.33.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative return on equity of 736.81% and a negative net margin of 234.87%. The company had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

