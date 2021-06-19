Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stake in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 17.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Provention Bio were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRVB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,498,000 after purchasing an additional 611,338 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Provention Bio by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Provention Bio by 341.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 208,359 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 247,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 16,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. 37.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRVB opened at $8.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 3.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.81. Provention Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRVB. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provention Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

