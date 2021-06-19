Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases Shares of 8,073 Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.08% of Renaissance IPO ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 377.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 85,352 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF by 962.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 39,691 shares during the period. Jordan Park Group LLC bought a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF in the first quarter worth $1,696,000. Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 66,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 24,009 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 227.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 23,691 shares during the last quarter.

IPO stock opened at $64.53 on Friday. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 12 month low of $38.64 and a 12 month high of $77.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.15.

