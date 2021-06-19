Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,000 Shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Boston Omaha worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Boston Omaha by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 166.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Boston Omaha by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Boston Omaha by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

BOMN opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.33 and a quick ratio of 13.33. The stock has a market cap of $949.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.72. Boston Omaha Co. has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $49.92.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.68. Boston Omaha had a net margin of 230.61% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $11.23 million for the quarter.

In other Boston Omaha news, CEO Boulderado Group, Llc sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $7,086,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 52.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

