Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stake in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,013 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.08% of DXP Enterprises worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,325,000 after acquiring an additional 108,489 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,762 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 72,667 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in DXP Enterprises by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DXP Enterprises news, VP Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $84,562.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,056 shares in the company, valued at $801,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DXPE shares. TheStreet upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of DXPE stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.42 and a 1-year high of $35.97. The stock has a market cap of $558.54 million, a PE ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 2.59.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $245.62 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

