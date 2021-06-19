Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 137,239 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 94.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,239 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.09% of Nucor worth $22,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Nucor by 5.3% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Nucor by 4.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 13.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $423,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,674,343.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $5,299,961.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,724,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,478 shares of company stock worth $19,951,372. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.42.

Shares of NUE opened at $93.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $110.96. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

