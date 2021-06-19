Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.19% of Camden Property Trust worth $20,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 70,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 27,633 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,349,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,347,000 after buying an additional 60,880 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,833,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,264,000 after buying an additional 34,879 shares during the period. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

In related news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,407.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,025,907.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,736,476.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,879 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,076 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $132.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $135.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.71.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CPT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.29.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.