Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 22.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 844,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,062 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $23,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 11,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Unum Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Unum Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in Unum Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 16,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.79. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.12%.

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $75,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

