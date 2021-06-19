Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $21.53 Million Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,098 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $21,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,056,000 after purchasing an additional 905,612 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,054,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,357,000 after purchasing an additional 31,930 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 836,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,535,000 after purchasing an additional 25,274 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,651,000 after buying an additional 242,275 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,775,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $4,327,996.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.48, for a total value of $664,860.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,683,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,976 shares of company stock valued at $41,517,365. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.90.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $353.96 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.93 and a 12-month high of $406.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.17.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.