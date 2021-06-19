Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $24.36 Million Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 574,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,464 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.25% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $24,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLPI. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 30.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLPI. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.93.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $45.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.93 and a 52 week high of $48.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 45.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 77.68%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

