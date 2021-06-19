Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $25.48 Million Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 714,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401,543 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $25,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. 38.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

MRVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Shares of MRVI opened at $44.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $45.79.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.36 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 191.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.