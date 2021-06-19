Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 16,259 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,259 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.08% of Cintas worth $27,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Cintas by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 63.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas stock opened at $354.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $351.52. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $254.07 and a 1 year high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.00.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $519,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,917 shares in the company, valued at $14,749,317.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

