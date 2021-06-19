AltaGas (TSE:ALA) PT Raised to C$29.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$29.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ALA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of AltaGas to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. AltaGas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.17.

Shares of TSE ALA opened at C$25.80 on Thursday. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$14.98 and a 1-year high of C$25.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$23.51.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.80 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that AltaGas will post 1.769305 earnings per share for the current year.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

