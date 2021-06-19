Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Now Covered by Redburn Partners

Analysts at Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

NYSE:MO opened at $46.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

