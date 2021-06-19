Altshuler Shaham Ltd Acquires Shares of 935 QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 935 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QAD by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 185,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,321,000 after buying an additional 18,893 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in QAD by 163.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 51,364 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in QAD by 20.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of QAD by 120.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of QAD by 1.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 297,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of QAD in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of QADA opened at $72.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.38. QAD Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $79.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.95 and a beta of 1.28.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.38. QAD had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $82.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QAD Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.73%.

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

