Altshuler Shaham Ltd Decreases Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 91.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $430,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,216,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $661,468,000 after purchasing an additional 96,322 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 556,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,758,000 after purchasing an additional 282,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,946 shares of company stock valued at $9,390,720.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on A. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Redburn Partners upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.69.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $145.01 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.80 and a 52-week high of $147.68. The company has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.44.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.