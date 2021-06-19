Altshuler Shaham Ltd Invests $36,000 in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $131,510,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $111,297,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $59,603,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,733,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,073,000.

TVTX has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,218,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $139,796.44. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TVTX opened at $15.84 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.21% and a negative return on equity of 75.08%. The company had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

