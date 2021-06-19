Altshuler Shaham Ltd Invests $38,000 in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 228 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSKA. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 144.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 156,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,305,000 after buying an additional 92,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Heska by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,185,000 after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Heska by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Heska by 354.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Heska news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total value of $989,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,871,804.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HSKA. Raymond James boosted their target price on Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.20.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA opened at $230.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.60 and a beta of 1.68. Heska Co. has a 12-month low of $81.98 and a 12-month high of $232.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.35. Heska had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.45 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

