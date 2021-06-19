Altshuler Shaham Ltd Takes $34,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,734 shares of company stock worth $4,781,204 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $123.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.27. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.