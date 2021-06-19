Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS) Short Interest Update

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the May 13th total of 987,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 567,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Alussa Energy Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00. Alussa Energy Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The company has a market cap of $361.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of -0.02.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $60,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on the production, operation, and development of crude oil and natural gas wells and related infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

