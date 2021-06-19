Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.77.

Several research firms have commented on AMBA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.93. 839,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,609. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $137.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.38 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.52.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ambarella will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $146,508.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,796.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 6,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $626,995.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,060,210.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,614. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV increased its position in Ambarella by 117.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 161,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,183,000 after buying an additional 87,007 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Ambarella by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in Ambarella by 125.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 372,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,405,000 after buying an additional 207,319 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth about $1,038,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

