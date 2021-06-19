AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading Up 7.2%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s share price was up 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.47 and last traded at $59.16. Approximately 1,454,265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 168,843,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.18.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMC shares. UBS Group started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.44. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.21.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary Locke sold 1,843 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total transaction of $107,152.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,357.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $205,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,294 shares in the company, valued at $936,676.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,324 shares of company stock worth $8,136,687 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 340.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,334,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,088,000 after buying an additional 21,123,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 334.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,493,000 after buying an additional 4,788,996 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 269.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,770,000 after buying an additional 2,697,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,770,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 503,851 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 572.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after buying an additional 1,488,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

