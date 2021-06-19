American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of American Eagle have outperformed the industry in the past three months, courtesy of better-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2021 results. Further, both the top and bottom lines advanced year over year. The company witnessed accelerated growth across both the American Eagle (AE) and Aerie brands. Notably, the company recorded 26th successive quarter of double-digit growth for the Aerie brand. Also, smooth progress on the Real Power, Real Growth value-creation plan bode well. Moreover, increased investments in digital and omni-channel e-commerce, driven by expanded same-day facility and redesigned mobile app, act as growth drivers. Moreover, lower rent costs, reduced promotions and inventory optimization efforts aided margins. However, continued SG&A expense deleverage due to higher compensation, remains a headwind.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.19.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $33.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99 and a beta of 1.47. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. As a group, analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 275.00%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $32,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,069.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $107,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,161. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,560 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,044 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,938 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 227,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,422 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

