AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Purchased by Barrett Asset Management LLC

Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 374.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock opened at $130.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.47. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.53 and a 1-year high of $139.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $154,346.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,968.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,760 shares of company stock valued at $9,733,217. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

