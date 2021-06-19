AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,760 shares of company stock valued at $9,733,217. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AME. DA Davidson upped their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.17.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $130.65 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.53 and a 1-year high of $139.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

