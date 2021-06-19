Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 101.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,753 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises approximately 2.8% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $17,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $26,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 632,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,702,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APH traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $66.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,415,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,299. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $46.29 and a 12-month high of $69.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

