Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 574,300 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the May 13th total of 468,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

AMYT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amryt Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Amryt Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMYT. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amryt Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $2,832,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amryt Pharma by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,057,000 after purchasing an additional 651,247 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amryt Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $5,700,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in Amryt Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $28,178,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Amryt Pharma by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,292,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,930,000 after purchasing an additional 300,905 shares during the period. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amryt Pharma stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.23. Amryt Pharma has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.43 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amryt Pharma will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

