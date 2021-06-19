Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. is engaged in the manufacture of several items of capital equipment, one of which is patented, used by customers in the manufacture of semiconductors. Co. has recently obtained a U.S. patent on technology on which it expects to base a proposed new photo chemical vapor deposition (CVD) product for use in semiconductor manufacturing facilities. The Company has engaged the University of California, Santa Cruz, to conduct a study to determine the feasibility of such a product. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASYS. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Amtech Systems from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Amtech Systems from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Amtech Systems stock opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $130.21 million, a PE ratio of -76.17 and a beta of 1.54. Amtech Systems has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $14.24.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amtech Systems will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Amtech Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Amtech Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $547,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Amtech Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amtech Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $3,040,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Amtech Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

