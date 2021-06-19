Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $19,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,094,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,343,473,000 after buying an additional 184,628 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $941,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,853 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,459,000 after acquiring an additional 92,896 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,022,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,829,000 after acquiring an additional 123,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,299 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $162.19 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.47 and a 12-month high of $168.93. The company has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $1,573,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,173.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,457 shares of company stock valued at $11,570,140 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Argus lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.18.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

