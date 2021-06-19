Analysts Anticipate AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Will Announce Earnings of $3.09 Per Share

Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) will post earnings per share of $3.09 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.12. AbbVie posted earnings of $2.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year earnings of $12.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $12.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $14.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.59 to $14.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.85.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $2,070,985,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,272,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,035 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1,962.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,881,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,063 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,336,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,457,000 after buying an additional 2,605,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,423,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,331,975,000 after buying an additional 2,406,847 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.12. 7,415,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,081,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.21. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $118.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

