Analysts Anticipate Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) to report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Compugen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Compugen posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Compugen will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Compugen.

Get Compugen alerts:

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on CGEN. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Compugen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 755,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Compugen by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,028,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,112,000 after buying an additional 21,748 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Compugen by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 46,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

CGEN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.82. The stock had a trading volume of 816,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,077. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.03. The firm has a market cap of $535.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 2.32. Compugen has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $19.90.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

Read More: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compugen (CGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.