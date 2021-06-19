Analysts Anticipate DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to post $2.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.60 million. DURECT reported sales of $25.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 89.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year sales of $11.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.21 million to $15.11 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $38.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DURECT.

Get DURECT alerts:

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 28.91% and a negative net margin of 2.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DRRX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

In other DURECT news, VP Judy R. Joice sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $103,435.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,311.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRRX. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DURECT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in DURECT by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 453,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DURECT by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,159,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,310,000 after buying an additional 103,837 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DURECT by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 20,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of DURECT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRRX stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $386.59 million, a PE ratio of -170.00 and a beta of 1.41. DURECT has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.79.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DURECT (DRRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.