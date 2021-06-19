Analysts Anticipate FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. FirstCash posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.22. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $407.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCFS. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

FirstCash stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.63. The stock had a trading volume of 331,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,357. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.26. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FirstCash in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Motco bought a new position in FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in FirstCash in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in FirstCash by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in FirstCash in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

