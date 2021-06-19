Analysts Anticipate GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.86 Million

Analysts predict that GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) will post sales of $23.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GAN’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.12 million and the lowest is $23.60 million. GAN posted sales of $8.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 186.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that GAN will report full-year sales of $106.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.10 million to $108.82 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $141.22 million, with estimates ranging from $139.93 million to $142.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GAN.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $27.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.81 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 263.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

GAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a report on Monday, May 24th.

In related news, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of GAN stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $128,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,159.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,655 shares of GAN stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $64,254.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,111,191.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,655 shares of company stock worth $254,405 in the last three months. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in GAN during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in GAN during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in GAN during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in GAN by 1,188.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in GAN by 221.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. 42.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GAN traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.69. 1,143,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,457. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.36. The company has a market cap of $743.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81. GAN has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $31.81.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

