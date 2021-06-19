Analysts Anticipate Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Will Announce Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) will report earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Intuit’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the lowest is $1.57. Intuit reported earnings per share of $1.81 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year earnings of $9.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $9.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.73 to $11.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Intuit.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.49 EPS.

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $505.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $190,623.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,503.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total transaction of $2,158,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,690.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,912 shares of company stock valued at $72,890,386 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $473.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,571,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,138. The company has a market capitalization of $129.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.69, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $429.13. Intuit has a 1-year low of $280.99 and a 1-year high of $478.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intuit (INTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.