Analysts Anticipate Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will report earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.61). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($2.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.91). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $22.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.43 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OM. Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Outset Medical stock opened at $49.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 9.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a PE ratio of -10.22. Outset Medical has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $66.96.

In related news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $72,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 16,117 shares in the company, valued at $805,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,890,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $197,765,450.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,046,306 shares of company stock valued at $206,293,282.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its stake in Outset Medical by 479.8% in the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,087 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the first quarter worth $2,331,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 7.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after purchasing an additional 19,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 249,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after buying an additional 142,463 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

