Analysts Anticipate PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to Post $1.51 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will report $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the highest is $1.54. PepsiCo reported earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.34 to $6.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $3.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,661,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,479,625. PepsiCo has a one year low of $128.05 and a one year high of $149.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $200.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

