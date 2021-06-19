Analysts Anticipate Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.40. Terreno Realty posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Terreno Realty.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 43.23% and a return on equity of 5.20%.

TRNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TRNO traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.06. 493,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,633. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77 and a beta of 0.57. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $51.05 and a 52 week high of $67.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 80.56%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terreno Realty (TRNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.