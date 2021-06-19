Analysts Anticipate The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $245.90 Million

Brokerages expect The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) to announce sales of $245.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $231.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $260.80 million. The Shyft Group posted sales of $123.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full year sales of $882.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $875.20 million to $889.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHYF. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on The Shyft Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

NASDAQ SHYF opened at $34.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.81. The Shyft Group has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $43.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $569,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,752,553.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $206,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,318.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,349,000. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,855,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 759,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,653,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,928,000 after purchasing an additional 93,219 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,705,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

