Analysts Expect Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) will post sales of $2.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.54 billion. Altice USA posted sales of $2.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full year sales of $10.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.94 billion to $10.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.08 billion to $10.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Altice USA.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on ATUS. HSBC upped their price target on Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $108,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,595.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,107,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,940,477.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,577,734 shares of company stock worth $95,732,270. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Altice USA by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 8,069,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,512,000 after purchasing an additional 853,487 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,623,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in Altice USA by 1.3% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,146,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,467,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Altice USA by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,834,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447,177 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 76.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,726,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,303 shares during the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATUS opened at $33.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.44. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Altice USA has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $38.30.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altice USA (ATUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.