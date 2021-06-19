Analysts Expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to Post $1.71 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.64. Mastercard reported earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full-year earnings of $7.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.36 to $8.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.33 to $11.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.46.

In related news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $367.42. 5,009,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,887,950. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.45. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $364.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

