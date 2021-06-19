Analysts Expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $747.48 Million

Brokerages expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) to post $747.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $736.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $761.60 million. Valvoline reported sales of $516.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 317.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

VVV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.45. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $34.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in Valvoline by 58.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,639,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,187 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth about $2,627,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Valvoline by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 328,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 37,677 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Valvoline by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,087,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,435,000 after purchasing an additional 891,814 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the first quarter worth about $2,620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

