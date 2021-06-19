Analysts Issue Forecasts for Prothena Co. plc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Prothena in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.80). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prothena’s FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prothena from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Prothena from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Prothena from $43.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prothena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $51.01 on Thursday. Prothena has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $59.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 22,878.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,931 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 42.8% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,745,000 after purchasing an additional 879,254 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,650,000. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its holdings in Prothena by 3.0% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,742,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,772,000 after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter worth $14,252,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Prothena news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $18,156,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 30.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

