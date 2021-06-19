Analysts Set Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Target Price at $19.80

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

EVLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 212.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 84,906 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $347,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 57.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EVLO opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. Evelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.17.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.