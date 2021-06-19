Analysts Set Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Price Target at $51.33

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KC. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,588,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,135,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 282,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 98,342 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,494,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 11.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KC opened at $34.55 on Wednesday. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $74.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.65.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.78). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

