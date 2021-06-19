Analysts Set Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Price Target at $66.75

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.75.

Several analysts have commented on TRNO shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

TRNO stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.06. 493,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,633. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77 and a beta of 0.57. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $51.05 and a 1 year high of $67.72.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 43.23% and a return on equity of 5.20%. Research analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.56%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Terreno Realty by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,046,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,054,000 after purchasing an additional 210,189 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,253,000 after buying an additional 318,343 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,048,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,341,000 after buying an additional 124,557 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,576,000 after buying an additional 111,613 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,560,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,138,000 after buying an additional 290,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

